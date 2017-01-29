AP Top Sports News at 6:06 p.m. EST

Irving, LeBron pace Cavs to 107-91 win over Thunder

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-91 on Sunday....



Federer beats Nadal in epic Aussie final to win 18th major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- So here was Roger Federer, down a break in the fifth set in a Grand Slam final. Across the net was his nemesis, Rafael Nadal, the left-handed Spaniard he hadn't been able to beat in a major final in almost a decade....



Healthy and confident Nadal hoping for resurgent season

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Rafael Nadal has become used to making comebacks in an injury-ravaged career. This last one, though, may be the most unexpected - and satisfying....



DiVincenzo beats buzzer as No. 1 Nova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Josh Hart was on his back, saw the basketball rest on the rim and wondered how it got there as 20,000 frenzied fans held their breath....



Atlanta Falcons' brotherhood starts with a little white ball

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- For the Atlanta Falcons, brotherhood begins at three pingpong tables in the middle of the locker room....



Bold move lands Wayne Taylor Racing, Gordon, Rolex watches

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Ricky Taylor used a gutsy move to fiercely grab a victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona that had seemingly slipped out of reach....



Jeff Gordon joins exclusive club with Rolex 24 victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jeff Gordon's latest racing accomplishment won't take up much room in his expansive trophy case....



NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is trying to prove to the people who will determine his future that he's making up for his latest mistakes in a career marked by legal troubles....



Brittany Lincicome wins LPGA Tour opener in playoff

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) -- Brittany Lincicome won the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Bahamas Classic on Sunday in wind and some late rain, beating U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Lexi Thompson with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff....



Somalia-born Farah troubled by Trump's travel ban

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, saying Sunday the temporary travel ban "seems to have made me an alien" and left him unsure whether he can return to his U.S. home....