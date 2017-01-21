AP Top Sports News at 8:29 p.m. EST

Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Gregg Popovich would bench President Trump....



Durability of NFL's final 4 QBs vital to Super Bowl run

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The numbers are staggering. Over 182,000 yards passing (more than 103 miles worth), nearly 1,300 touchdowns and seven championships, with an eighth guaranteed for whoever parties in the confetti in Houston next month....



Column: Defense wins championships? Not necessarily in NFL

ATLANTA (AP) -- We've all heard the adage: defense wins championships....



Canadian Adam Hadwin shoots 13-under 59 in CareerBuilder

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) -- The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 - 13-under 59, that is....



Colts fire general manager Ryan Grigson after 5 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ryan Grigson spent tens of millions in free agency, trying to turn the Indianapolis Colts into a Super Bowl contender....



Trier returns, No. 14 Arizona shuts down No. 3 UCLA 96-85

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Boosted by the return of Allonzo Trier, No. 14 Arizona showed off a potent offense to go along with its swarming defense....



Chen dominates men's short program at US nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Hyped as the future of men's skating, Nathan Chen put the sport on notice that his time is now....



Falcons don't belong in such elite company? Guess again

If you're wondering what the Falcons are doing in the NFL's version of the Final Four with the Patriots, Steelers and Packers, you aren't alone....



Federer, Kerber look for quarterfinal spots at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Defending champion Angelique Kerber and four-time winner Roger Federer attempt to book quarterfinal spots Sunday on Day 7 of the Australian Open....



Chapecoense survivors lift trophy 2 months after tragedy

CHAPECO, Brazil (AP) -- The three surviving players of the air crash two months ago that killed 19 members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy on Saturday in honor of their dead teammates....