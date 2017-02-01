AP Top Sports News at 1:51 p.m. EST

The Latest: Committing from space and signing Buffalomeat

The Latest on college football's national signing day. (all times Eastern):...



What lies ahead of for newest batch for 4- and 5-star QBs?

Blue-chip quarterback recruits bring hype and hope to campuses....



Blues fire coach Ken Hitchcock, promote Mike Yeo

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Blues abruptly fired coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, cutting short the veteran's final season in St. Louis and putting coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo in charge of the underperforming team months earlier than planned....



Vick writes letter to Atlanta, says he's huge Falcons fan

ATLANTA (AP) -- Michael Vick never led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl....



Coaches, QBs lapped by Brady/Belichick marvel at success

HOUSTON (AP) -- Marv Levy, the only coach in NFL history to take a team to four consecutive Super Bowls, looks at what Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have done together with the New England Patriots and marvels....



Houston's JJ Watt healthy and ready to do more than before

HOUSTON (AP) -- J.J. Watt is healthy after missing most of the season following back surgery, and the Houston Texans star is eager to show that he can be even better than he was before....



Tiger Woods looking to Roger Federer for inspiration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Tiger Woods is looking to old friend Roger Federer for some inspiration....



No Williams sisters or Kerber for Germany-US in Fed Cup

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) -- Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber will sit out the first-round Fed Cup matches between the United States and Germany....



Bolt resigned to losing relay gold, but not holding grudges

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Usain Bolt says he is resigned to the fact that he's lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals, but isn't holding any grudges against drug-tainted Jamaican relay teammate Nesta Carter....



Ex-cheerleader sues NFL over low wages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders....