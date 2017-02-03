AP Top Sports News at 7:50 p.m. EST

Paris attack raises new security concerns over Olympic bid

PARIS (AP) -- On a day Paris Olympic bid leaders wanted to show off the French capital, a knife attack on a soldier raised more security questions about the city's ability to stage the 2024 Games in a safe atmosphere....



Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?

HOUSTON (AP) -- It may have been a blip, explained as much by the must-watch presidential debates as by some wholesale turn away from football. Or, decades from now, 2016 could be remembered as the season fans started falling out of love with the NFL....



Patriots backup QBs played key role in Super Bowl run

HOUSTON (AP) -- Being a backup quarterback for the New England Patriots during Tom Brady's tenure has typically been a practice-only position....



Falcons' young defense could be key against Patriots

ATLANTA (AP) -- The popular thinking is the Atlanta Falcons' only path to their first Super Bowl championship is to win a high-scoring game against New England....



Patriots locked in to proven approach entering Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON (AP) -- Ten words have driven Patriots coach Bill Belichick since he arrived in New England 17 years ago. And they are 10 words that he leans on whenever he is queried about what's gone into making his team an annual threat to hoist the Lombardi Trophy....



Falcons C Alex Mack ready to go in Super Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn is feeling better about his Pro Bowl center....



US wrestlers in limbo after Iran bans them from tournament

American wrestler Jordan Burroughs saw this month's tournament in Iran as a chance to redeem himself after a rough performance at the Rio Olympics....



Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An share Phoenix Open lead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An shared the lead Friday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, while Justin Thomas cooled off in the desert....



LT, Taylor, Dawkins, Jones, Tagliabue among hall candidates

HOUSTON (AP) -- It seems that one word is commonly used by candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame....



Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Stewart-Haas Racing filed a $31 million breach of contract lawsuit against Nature's Bakery on Friday, accusing the company of refusing to pay millions of dollars it owes the team to sponsor driver Danica Patrick this season....