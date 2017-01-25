AP Top Sports News at 3:47 a.m. EST

All-Williams final set at Australian Open; Venus, Serena win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title after setting up an all-Williams final at the Australian Open. Now the only person standing in her way is her older sister, Venus....



Tiger Woods at Torrey, no longer the favorite

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Tiger Woods was walking up the middle of the 18th fairway when he noticed someone walking briskly toward him, causing Woods to stop suddenly....



Meditation gave freeskier Bobby Brown another chance at gold

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- Freeskier Bobby Brown has recovered from wipeouts that have rendered him almost motionless. He's broken his back, pelvis and both ankles....



LeBron, slumping Cavs lose to Kings 116-112 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The criticism quieted. The problems persist....



Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets 113-103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Beating the stacked Golden State Warriors is tough enough. Beating them when they're coming off a loss is becoming darn near impossible....



AP Analysis: Bolt can't outrun Jamaica's doping problem

It was bound to happen....



LeBron, Cavs meet after star's scathing postgame rant

CLEVELAND (AP) -- LeBron James has smoothed things over with his teammates and bosses - for now....



Column: Looking live once more as era ends with Musburger

In less than a week, we'll be looking live for the last time as Brent Musburger leaves television for a new life among the betting crowd in Las Vegas he always managed to wink at from the broadcast booth....



USC upsets No. 8 UCLA 84-76 behind 14 3-pointers

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- There's another good college basketball team in Los Angeles, and No. 8 UCLA found out the hard way....



NFL returns to playground to spice up skills 'competition'

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The NFL and its players were looking for ways to spice up the Pro Bowl, so they decided to have San Diego Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers throw balls at opponents....