AP Top Sports News at 4:25 p.m. EST

Fans start entering NRG Stadium

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Super Bowl 51 (all times local):...



Does Brady need a 5th ring to be declared best ever?

HOUSTON (AP) -- He may not have the precision of Joe Montana, the arm of Terry Bradshaw, the grit of John Elway or the mind of Peyton Manning....



Clippers' Paul Pierce starts in emotional Boston farewell

BOSTON (AP) -- With a deafening cheer and a shout of "Let's go, Pats," Paul Pierce was back in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday to give Celtics fans one last chance to celebrate the player who helped the NBA's most-decorated franchise return to the top of the league....



Super Bowl online: See the game, learn some new taunts

NEW YORK (AP) -- You can watch the Super Bowl online for free, but there are a few catches. For starters, you're out of luck on phones unless you're a Verizon customer. And if you're interested in the ads, you may have a surprise in store....



A $1.1 million bet, and a lot of happy bookies in Vegas

A bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books....



O No, Canada: Singer flubs anthem at Raptors game in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) -- O No, Canada....



No. 12 UNC beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC's campus due to a water shortage....



Lowry's triple-double leads Raptors past Nets, 103-95

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kyle Lowry was already ill, then he was injured....



Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season because of left knee injury....



Cameroon fights back to beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup final

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) -- Cameroon rallied from 1-0 down and won the African Cup of Nations title with a sublime 89th-minute winner from substitute Vincent Aboubakar to beat Egypt 2-1 in the final on Sunday....