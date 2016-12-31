AP Top Sports News at 2:25 a.m. EST

Get ready for a blockbuster sequel: Alabama vs. Clemson

With Ohio State shutout, Clemson earns another shot at 'Bama

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- In a return trip to the desert, Clemson found redemption through utter domination....



Alabama wears down Washington 24-7, returns to title game

ATLANTA (AP) -- For Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, it would be unimaginable to end a season any other way....



Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff without winning the Big Ten championship, and on Saturday night did very little to show it deserved to be there....



Alabama 7-point favorite over Clemson in CFP Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Alabama is a seven-point favorite against Clemson in a College Football Playoff championship game rematch, according to gambling odds website Pregame.com....



Washington's proud offense shut down by Tide in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) -- Washington's proud, high-scoring offense was no match for Alabama....



Harden scores 53 in triple-double, Rockets beat Knicks

HOUSTON (AP) -- Minutes after collecting 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds in his second straight triple-double, Houston's James Harden was asked what it has been like to play in new coach Mike D'Antoni's system....



Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets pushed their party into the new year, stretching their winning streak to 15 straight games....



Brunson's career-high 27 lifts No. 1 Nova over Bluejays

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- It was New Year's Eve, but it sure felt like March to Josh Hart and the rest of the top-ranked Villanova Wildcats....



Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to Ronda Rousey

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Ronda Rousey is taking time off to ponder her future after her 48-second loss in her comeback fight at UFC 207....