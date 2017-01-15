AP Top Sports News at 8:44 a.m. EST

Steelers hold off Chiefs on Boswell's 6 field goals, 18-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Boswell's pinpoint right leg and Le'Veon Bell's two dancing feet....



Half Mary? Clutch Rodgers leads Packers past Cowboys 34-31

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers didn't need another Hail Mary this time....



Curry, Warriors ready for another Cavs rematch

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- When the Warriors traveled to Cleveland last January after winning the 2015 NBA title by beating the Cavs, Stephen Curry had so many fond memories there he mentioned the chance of champagne smells still lingering in the visiting locker room all those months later....



I'll have the usual: Patriots advance to AFC title game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Short nights and short offseasons....



Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days....



Packers-Falcons, Steelers-Patriots for Super Bowl berths

Tom Brady vs. Ben Roethlisberger. Aaron Rodgers vs. Matt Ryan....



Federer returns with a win, joins Murray in 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Roger Federer returned from a six-month layoff to beat fellow 35-year-old Jurgen Melzer just before midnight on day one of the Australian Open, agreeing it felt a bit like coming home....



Steelers' Brown rolls live locker room video after win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- So much for Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers keeping a low profile....



Thomas breaks scoring records in winning Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) -- One of the gifts Justin Thomas received from winning the Sony Open was a 106-pound book that was said to be the largest in the world. Contrary to the whispers going around the room at Waialae Country Club, it was not filled with the scoring records he set this week....



Danger matches Tuesday for Djokovic, Williams at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Not much room for error: six-time Australian Open champions Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic face tougher-than expected first-round matches on Tuesday....