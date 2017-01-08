AP Top Sports News at 2:29 p.m. EST

Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd

A decades-long Baylor fan got emotional with coach Scott Drew after the Bears won their last game to remain one of two undefeated teams in the country....



Kentucky's run in AP women's poll ends; UConn stays on top

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kentucky's run in The Associated Press women's basketball poll has come to an end....



Alabama dynasty rolls into another champ game with Clemson

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind....



Saban's "process" gets results, but is hard to define

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The system of core beliefs, this daily guidebook for going about your business, has carried Nick Saban and Alabama to the brink of yet another national championship....



Has Saban already surpassed the man in the houndstooth hat?

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Saban is one away from the Bear....



Manning, Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together....



Moving on: Hopefully next round will be better

Aside from another desperation touchdown pass by Aaron Rodgers, who must practice them daily, there wasn't much wild stuff during wild-card weekend....



Here we go again: All 4 NFL divisional games are rematches

There will be a familiar feel to the NFL playoffs next weekend: Every divisional-round game will be a rematch from the regular season, the first time that's happened in six years....



Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins....



Thomas holds on to beat Matsuyama at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) -- Justin Thomas knew he was playing well enough to start the year with a victory in the SBS Tournament of Champions....