Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 24, 7:58 AM EDT

HIV epidemic 'coming under control' in nation with top rate


Multimedia
Rethinking Africa: Nation-by-Nation Profiles
Rethinking Africa: The Subsidy Debate
Rethinking Africa: Innovative Businesses
Latest Africa News
South Sudan sexual violence on 'massive scale,' report says

In South Sudan, a child soldier long thought dead comes back

South Sudan's leader declares state of emergency in 1 region

Aid workers under 'heavy fire' rescued in South Sudan

UN considers new base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region
The Associated Press
Interactives
Holocaust Papers
Latest News
HIV epidemic 'coming under control' in nation with top rate

For 1st time, over half of people with HIV taking AIDS drugs
Multimedia
Overview of the AIDS epidemic

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- The United States government says the HIV epidemic is "coming under control" in the country with the world's highest prevalence of HIV, Swaziland.

Monday's statement by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, says new HIV infections in the tiny southern African country have nearly halved among adults since 2011.

The statement says the southern African nations of Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe also "demonstrate significant progress" toward controlling the epidemic.

The four countries are among 13 nations with the highest HIV rates where PEPFAR has been focusing its efforts.

The White House's 2018 proposed budget would reduce funding by about $1 billion to PEPFAR, which supports anti-retroviral therapy for over 11 million people, many in sub-Saharan Africa.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.