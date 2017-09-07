Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 7, 4:51 AM EDT

Corruption fuels ivory trade in Central Africa, study says


Multimedia
Rethinking Africa: Nation-by-Nation Profiles
Rethinking Africa: The Subsidy Debate
Rethinking Africa: Innovative Businesses
Latest Africa News
As US weighs lifting Sudan sanctions, South Sudan a concern

South Sudan asks US to reconsider sanctions on top officials

1st foreign victim of South Sudan hotel rampage testifies

Parents of US journalist killed in South Sudan 'devastated'

Child marriage increasing in civil war-torn South Sudan

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- A new study says the illegal sale of ivory in open markets in Central Africa has been disappearing or going underground. But it warns that corruption and weak governance are undermining efforts to curb regional trafficking.

Wildlife trade monitoring group TRAFFIC says in an analysis released Thursday that while law enforcement operations put pressure on open ivory markets, criminal syndicates are exploiting "official collusion, confusion and corruption" to benefit from elephant poaching.

The survey was conducted over the last decade, most recently in 2015. TRAFFIC investigators visited cities across Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Republic of Congo and Gabon.

China, the world's largest ivory consumer, says it plans to shut down its ivory trade by the end of this year in an effort to curb the slaughter of African elephants.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.