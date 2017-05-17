KINSHASA, Congo (AP) -- Congo's justice minister says that members of a Christian sect have attacked a prison in the capital, freeing the leader of their group and 50 others.

Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said Bundu dia Kongo movement members attacked the prison early Wednesday. He said security forces are searching for leader Ne Mwanda Nsemi, who was freed.

Gunfire could be heard in the morning, but has since died down. Mwamba told a local radio station that security forces have retaken control of the prison.

Nsemi was arrested in March, along with many followers, after clashes between them and police. He has a strong following in southwestern Congo. The group says it seeks the rehabilitation of the pre-colonial Kongo kingdom.

Clashes between the sect and police in 2008 saw hundreds killed in Bas-Congo province.