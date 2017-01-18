DAKAR, Senegal (AP) -- Witnesses confirm that Senegalese troops are moving toward the Gambian border from two sides as pressure mounts for Gambia's president to step down.

President Yahya Jammeh lost the Dec. 1 election and initially conceded defeat but later said voting irregularities invalidated the ballot. His mandate expires Thursday but Jammeh insists he will stay in power. But president-elect Adama Barrow is vowing to go ahead with his inauguration.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to use force to remove Jammeh if necessary.

Witnesses in the Kaolack region of Senegal to the north of Gambia, and in the Casamance region to the south of Gambia both report seeing a buildup of Senegalese soldiers.

Private Senegalese radio station RFM also says that Nigerian military equipment has started arriving in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.