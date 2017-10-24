Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Kenya police arrest husband for murder of Australian teacher


NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- A Kenya police official says the husband of an Australian teacher has been arrested as a suspect in her murder last week.

Area police chief Cunningham Suiyanka Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna, and his cousin, John Njuguna Waithira. Suiyanka said Maina is the prime suspect in the murder of his estranged wife, Gabrielle.

Suiyanka said Gabrielle had complained of receiving threats from her husband before her killing and had obtained a restraining order as the couple was divorcing.

Her death was initially reported as robbery but a post-mortem indicated she could have been shot while kneeling. Police said Gabrielle was killed while walking home in Karen, one of Kenya's most affluent neighborhoods that has experienced several crimes of passion that have caught national and international attention.

