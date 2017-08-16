Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 16, 3:32 AM EDT

Kenya election official stopped from flying to US

By TOM ODULA
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- Kenyan officials say a top electoral official, among those who oversaw Kenya's disputed presidential election, has been stopped from traveling to the U.S.

The officials who insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisals said Wednesday that commissioner Roselyn Akombe was stopped by security agents from boarding a flight to New York late Tuesday. Officials say her luggage was offloaded and she was told to seek clearance to travel from the director of immigration.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected the official results of the presidential election which show he lost to incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. Odinga claims that the vote was rigged.

