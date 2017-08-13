Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 13, 12:37 PM EDT

Kenyan graffiti artists spray peace slogan in troubled areas

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jerome Delay

Multimedia
Kenyas use sun to purify water
Traffic snarls plague Nairobi
Kenya's families work to reunite
Strife threatens Kenya flower industry
Police disperse 'Million-Man' rally
Latest News
Kenyan opposition leader urges followers to skip work Monday

Kenyan graffiti artists spray peace slogan in troubled areas

The Latest: Threat of ethnic violence looms in Nairobi slum

A look at Kenya's recent history of deadly election unrest

AP Explains: Why Kenyans are nervous about election results
Multimedia
L.A. Graffiti Taggers Turns Violent

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- As political tensions threatened to erupt into more violence in Kenya, following the country's disputed elections, a fresh spate of graffiti urging peace cropped up in Nairobi's Kibera slum.

"Peace Wanted Alive" and the peace sign symbol was sprayed in many prominent locations in Kibera, which has been the site of violent protests against President Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory. The graffiti urges residents to refrain from violence.

Many of the peace slogans were sprayed by Solo 7, the name used by Kenyan artist Solomon Muyundo who is a member of Art 4 Peace group. As Solo 7 Muyundo started spraying the peace slogans to encourage Kenyans to avoid the violence in which more than 1,000 people died following the country's 2007 elections.

Solomon Muyundo has placed his peace graffiti on thousands of locations across Nairobi. This week he has been busy putting up graffiti to promote peace.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.