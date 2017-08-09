NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- Some Kenyans ran for cover Wednesday as the country's national elections were marked by violent demonstrations in Nairobi and elsewhere. As preliminary results showed President Uhuru Kenyatta with a comfortable lead, opposition presidential candidate accused Kenyatta's party of hacking into the computer system providing voting results.

Police said at least three people were killed as some slums in the capital, Nairobi, and other opposition strongholds erupted. Kenyans were still waiting Wednesday night for word of the final election results as provisional ones showed Kenyatta with a strong lead with almost all polling stations counted.

Worries about further unrest lingered, along with the indelible ink on voters' fingers.