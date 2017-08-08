AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 8, 11:57 AM EDT

102-year-old Kenyan voter wouldn't dream of missing election

By BEN CURTIS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Multimedia
Home front stories: The toll of war on veterans and family members
Filipino vets who helped U.S. seek benefits
Veterans battle disabilities
Veterans Bond at Homeless Shelter
Mismanagement Allegations Surround Okla. Veterans Colony
Blind Soldier Serves in Special Forces
Report: Outpatient Care for Female Veterans Lags Behind Male Counterparts (PDF)
Veteran Burials Expected to Hit Record High
Programs Reaches Out to Homeless Veterans
Veterans Explain: Who Is a Hero?
Georgia law school starting legal clinic for veterans

The Latest: VA looking at hospital for New Hampshire

Former head of veterans hospital in nation's capital fired

Senate OKs bills to address VA budget crisis, claims backlog

The Latest: House approves $3.9B for VA shortfall
Multimedia
Kenyas use sun to purify water
Traffic snarls plague Nairobi
Kenya's families work to reunite
Strife threatens Kenya flower industry
Police disperse 'Million-Man' rally
Latest News
The Latest: Kenya's early vote results show president ahead

Vote count begins in Kenya's fiercely contested election

AP PHOTOS: Kenya's colorful Maasai vote in tight elections

102-year-old Kenyan voter wouldn't dream of missing election

AP Explains: Why Kenyans are nervous about presidential vote

GATUNDU, Kenya (AP) -- Stooped but determined, a 102-year-old woman believed to be one of Kenya's oldest citizens cast her ballot in national elections on Tuesday.

"I have come here to vote because good leadership comes from God," Lydia Gathoni Kiingati said. "I want to vote because I believe God has kept me alive for so many years."

Kiingati, who wore a wool cap and walked with a cane to the ballot box, smiled broadly when an election official marked her finger with indelible ink after she voted. The procedure is a safeguard that prevents anyone from trying to vote more than once.

The veteran voter did her civic duty at a polling station set up in a primary school in Gatundu, north of Nairobi. The area is the birthplace of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who voted at the same place, urging Kenyans to return home and peacefully await the results.

Kiingati said she voted for Kenyatta, who seeks a second term and faces a fierce challenge from opposition leader Raila Odinga. The woman also referred with respect to Jomo Kenyatta, the president's father who was Kenya's first leader after independence from British colonial rule in 1963.

Scola Wambui, Kiingati's daughter, said her mother was delighted to vote.

"She always votes and it's not the first time she is doing it and she told us that since the day has come, we have to bring her here to vote because she is a proud Kenyan," Wambui said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.