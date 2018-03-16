Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 3:35 PM EDT

15 killed in Kenya floods, scores of families displaced


15 killed in Kenya floods, scores of families displaced

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- Kenyan officials say at least 15 people have died and scores of families have been displaced across the East African nation due to two days of heavy rainfall.

The deluge of water submerged vehicles in Nairobi's affluent neighborhoods and flooded middle class areas as well. Porters made a booming business carrying commuters on their backs to their places of work. The clogging of drains in the capital and other parts of Kenya during the long rain season is a perennial problem.

Nairobi Governor Gideon Mbuvi blamed his predecessor's administration for diverting funds meant to unclog the city's drains.

Metrological Director Peter Ambenje said the heavy rains will continue for the next five days.

