NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- The Latest on the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among the leaders attending the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as Israel pursues closer diplomatic ties with the African continent.

Netanyahu has said his intention also is to forge links with countries with whom Israel does not have diplomatic relations. He has said he hopes that by the end of Tuesday an announcement will be made about a new Israeli embassy in an African country.

Israel played a prominent role in assisting newly independent African countries in the 1960s, but those relations crumbled in the 1970s when Arab countries, promising aid, pressured African nations to limit or cut ties. African states also were opposed to Israel's close ties to South Africa's apartheid government.

In exchange for expertise in security and other fields, Israel now wants African states to side with it at the United Nations, where the General Assembly overwhelmingly recognized Palestine as a non-member observer state in 2012.

---

2:05 p.m.

Kenya's newly sworn-in President Uhuru Kenyatta is criticizing the Supreme Court's nullification of his August election win, saying that "despite ... being told that the processes matter more than your vote, we complied."

Kenyatta has been sworn in after an extraordinary series of events that saw the August vote nullified over irregularities - a first in Africa - and the repeat vote last month boycotted by the opposition, which says electoral reforms are still needed.

Kenyatta says the past few months "have been a trying time" and stretched the situation "almost to the breaking point." He adds, however, that the court acted with independence, and he says the events show that "our constitution is no piece of paper."

He says that institutions should not be destroyed whenever they don't deliver the desired results.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, police are trying to block opposition supporters from holding a memorial for the dozens of people killed during the long turmoil.

---

2 p.m.

Kenya's newly sworn-in President Uhuru Kenyatta is declaring that his inauguration "marks the end, and I repeat the end, of our electoral process."

Kenyatta has been sworn in after an extraordinary series of events that saw the August vote nullified by the Supreme Court - a first in Africa - and the repeat vote last month boycotted by the opposition, which says electoral reforms are still needed.

Kenyatta says the elections "are now firmly behind us" and he praises the resilience of Kenyans during the months of unrest.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, at least one person has been shot dead as police block opposition supporters from holding a memorial for the dozens of people killed in the recent unrest.

---

1:50 p.m.

Kenya's newly sworn-in President Uhuru Kenyatta is thanking voters and the country's electoral commission after a months-long election drama. He vows to be president for all.

Kenyatta has been sworn in after an extraordinary series of events that saw the August vote nullified by the Supreme Court - a first in Africa - and the repeat vote last month boycotted by the opposition, which says electoral reforms are still needed.

Kenyatta, who at first called the Supreme Court justices "crooks" over their decision, now says they acted "with independence."

He says he listened closely to his competitors and will endeavor to incorporate some of their ideas.

---

1:30 p.m.

A witness says one person has been shot dead as Kenyan police try to block opposition supporters from holding a memorial for the dozens of people killed in recent months while protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Kenyatta was being sworn in elsewhere in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Human rights groups and others say nearly 100 people have been killed since the Aug. 8 election that was nullified by the Supreme Court following a challenge by opposition leader Raila Odinga, citing fraud. Some of them were killed in protests seeking electoral reforms ahead of the repeat election on Oct. 26.

---

12:50 p.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn into office for a second term in front of thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium after a months-long election controversy.

Kenyatta was sworn in by the chief registrar of the Anne Amadi using a bible which had been used to swear in his father founding President Jomo Kenyatta at independence in 1963.

---

11:55 a.m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in stadium military truck with by protective glass shield and then greets cheering crowd from open podium.

---

11:15 a.m.

Thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election controversy.

The ceremony began amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters to prevent them from entering the 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium, even though four stands behind the VIP area were kept empty.