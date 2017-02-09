Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 9, 3:42 AM EST

Kenya court quashes government order to close refugee camp


Multimedia
Kenyas use sun to purify water
Traffic snarls plague Nairobi
Kenya's families work to reunite
Strife threatens Kenya flower industry
Police disperse 'Million-Man' rally
Latest News
Kenya court quashes government order to close refugee camp

Kenyan skier Simader on fast track to 2018 Olympic downhill

Queen's porter at Tree

Kenyan court s
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- A Kenyan court has declared illegal a government order to close the world's largest refugee camp and send more than 200,000 people back to war-torn Somalia.

Judge John Mativo said Thursday that Kenya's internal security minister had abused his power by ordering the closure in May of Dadaab refugee camp, near the border with Somalia.

The judge said the decision is discriminatory and goes against the Kenyan constitution as well as international treaties that protect refugees against being returned to a conflict zone.

Mativo said the Kenyan government had not proved Somalia is safe for the refugees to return.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.