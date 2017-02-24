Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Kenya cleared for direct flights to the US after a decade


NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says Kenya has complied with international safety standards and can have direct flights to the U.S. after waiting for more than a decade.

The FAA in a statement Thursday said Kenya has received a category 1 rating under the agency's International Aviation Safety Assessment Program. With that rating, Kenyan air carriers can establish services to the U.S.

Kenya's transport minister James Macharia described the category 1 status as a major milestone in the country's aviation industry. Kenya is East Africa's largest economy.

Kenya transformed its main airport after a 2013 fire destroyed its international terminal because the airport had only one fire engine working. Some rescuers, including police, looted ATMs and forex bureaus instead of fighting the blaze.

