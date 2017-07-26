Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 26, 3:36 AM EDT

At least 5 dead in building collapse in Nigeria's Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Emergency officials in Nigeria's largest city say at least five people are dead after a residential building collapsed in Lagos.

Authorities say at least 15 people have been rescued from the rubble of the four-story building that collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Officials have not said what caused the collapse.

Rescue efforts continued overnight and into Wednesday morning.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of one adult pulled from the rubble. It is not clear how many people were living in the building.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the scene in a poor neighborhood of the city.

