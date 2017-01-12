Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Taiwan protests Nigeria's demand to move trade mission


LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Taiwan is protesting against Nigeria's demand that it relocate its trade office, following a visit by China's foreign minister and a promise of $40 billion in investment.

Nigeria on Wednesday reiterated its support for the "One China" policy of Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory, but said that does not preclude trade with Taiwan.

Still, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama asked that Taiwan move its trade mission from Abuja, the capital, to Lagos, the commercial hub.

A statement Thursday from Taiwan's foreign ministry protested against "the Chinese mainland's unreasonable, arbitrary and crude maneuvers."

Onyeama said Nigeria was not "pressurized" to demand the move.

His comments came at a joint press conference in which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said another $40 billion investment in Nigeria is "in the pipeline."

