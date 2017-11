MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) -- The U.S. military for the first time has conducted two airstrikes against Islamic State group fighters in Somalia, where the group is a growing presence in a country long threatened by the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.

A U.S. official said the strikes were carried out in northeastern Somalia, with the first around midnight local time and the second later Friday morning. The official was not authorized to discuss the mission publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

At least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Qandala town in Somalia's northern state of Puntland, a Somali security official told The Associated Press.

The airstrike may have targeted top leaders of the group, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Qandala Mayor Jama Mohamed confirmed the airstrike, which he said sent terrified nomadic villagers and their animals fleeing.

The U.S. military this year has carried out well over a dozen drone strikes against al-Shabab extremists after the Trump administration approved expanded efforts against the group.

But ISIS-linked fighters who have split from the Somalia-based al-Shabab are a growing threat in Puntland.

In May, The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing in Puntland - said to be the first time the extremist group had claimed an attack in the Horn of Africa nation. Police said a suicide bomber detonated at a military checkpoint in the commercial hub of Bossaso, killing at least four people.

A report by United Nations experts monitoring sanctions against the Islamic State group noted in a report circulated in August the "terrorist threat" posed by its affiliates in Puntland.

Baldor reported from Washington.