Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 26, 4:12 AM EST

Islamic State group releases 1st video of Somalia fighters


Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world

Text of Pope Francis' traditional Christmas day message

Pope on Christmas: Bethlehem trek's like today's migrations

15 arrested in connection with Egypt's church attack

Pope prays for storm-devastated Philippines island

Green Christmas? $100 bills handed out for holiday giving

Aide: Mismanagement claims meant to smear Honduras cardinal

Pope orders probe into finances of top Honduran adviser

Florida deputies investigating beating of Muslim girl

Poland donates large sum to preserve Warsaw Jewish cemetery
Interactives
Video: The Struggle for Islam

Understanding Islam
Related Stories
Islamic State group releases 1st video of Somalia fighters

Australia ends airstrike operations in Iraq and Syria

Mosul is a graveyard: Final IS battle kills 9,000 civilians

Freedom from IS in Mosul costs lives of 9,000-plus civilians

Virginia man gets 20 years for trying to fund Islamic State
Multimedia
Somalis Head to Kenya's Dadaad Refugee Camp
Food Workers Get Aid in Helping Somalia

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- A group that monitors extremist organizations says the Islamic State group has posted what is thought to be the first video from IS-affiliated fighters in Somalia.

The video posted online Monday calls on supporters to "hunt down" what it calls nonbelievers and attack churches and markets.

The SITE Intelligence Group says the video urges supporters to take advantage of people's "drunkenness" over the holiday season to attack.

The United States last month launched its first drone strikes against Islamic State group-affiliated fighters in Somalia. The Horn of Africa nation has a small but growing presence of the fighters, many of them defectors from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

The fighters are based in northern Somalia's rural Puntland. Experts warn their numbers could grow as IS fighters flee Syria and Iraq.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.