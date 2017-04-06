|
Somalia roadside bomb kills at least 10 in minibus: Official
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) -- A Somali official says a roadside bomb has exploded and killed at least 10 people in a minibus in Lower Shabelle region, with five others injured.
Nur Abdullahi says the massive bomb buried beside the road struck the vehicle near Gobweyn village on Thursday evening.
He says the death toll may rise.
