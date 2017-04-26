Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 26, 5:17 AM EDT

Strike forces South African Airways to cancel some flights


JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- South African Airways says it is experiencing some domestic flight delays and cancellations because of a strike by some cabin crew.

The airline said Wednesday that it doesn't have enough crewmembers to operate all its flights and that it is considering options for passengers affected by cancellations.

Striking members of a labor union, the South African Cabin Crew Association, say they should get more money for meals when working outside South Africa.

Managers of O. R. Tambo International Airport, the main international airport in Johannesburg, say they are monitoring the strike and that they have contingency plans to deal with any disruption.

