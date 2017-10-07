Eagle Herald











Oct 7, 1:03 PM EDT

South African musician Hugh Masekela battles prostate cancer


Multimedia
Rethinking Africa: Nation-by-Nation Profiles
Rethinking Africa: The Subsidy Debate
Rethinking Africa: Innovative Businesses

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- South African musician Hugh Masekela says he is canceling commitments in the near future because he needs all his energy to continue treatment for prostate cancer.

The jazz trumpeter said in a statement Saturday that he started treatment in 2008 after doctors found a "small 'speck'" on his bladder, and had surgery in March 2016 after the cancer spread.

The 78-year-old Masekela also says he felt an "imbalance" and had an eye problem after a fall in April in Morocco in which he sprained his shoulder. He says another tumor was then discovered and he had surgery last month.

Masekela, whose hits include "Grazing in the Grass," says he is in a "good space" and urges all men to have regular tests for prostate cancer.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.