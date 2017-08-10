JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- South Africa's main opposition party has submitted a motion to dissolve the nation's parliament on Thursday, which, if passed, would require fresh national elections.

"The ANC is willing to do anything to protect President Jacob Zuma," John Steenhuisen, chief whip of the Democratic Alliance party, said. "South Africans need to be given the opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls."

Opposition parties are seeking to keep the ruling African National Congress and its leader on the defense days after Zuma narrowly survived an attempt to unseat him by a no-confidence vote.

The dissolution motion, which requires 201 out of 400 parliamentary votes to pass, is seen as unlikely to succeed as the ANC holds 249 of the house's seats.