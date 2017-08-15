Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 15, 6:48 AM EDT

Zimbabwe's first lady accused of assault in South Africa


Multimedia
Zimbabweans eat insects, rodents
Timeline of Zimbabwe's troubled history
Latest News
Zimbabwe's first lady accused of assault in South Africa

Zimbabwe vice president in South African hospital

Zimbabwe to spend $1 billion on university honoring Mugabe
Multimedia
Rethinking Africa: Nation-by-Nation Profiles
Rethinking Africa: The Subsidy Debate
Rethinking Africa: Innovative Businesses
Latest Africa News
Egypt inflation soars to near 33 percent amid subsidy cuts

South Sudan army capture rebel headquarters near Ethiopia

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- South Africa's police minister says the wife of Zimbabwe's president has handed herself over to police after being accused of assaulting a young woman Sunday night.

Local news outlet eNCA reports that Grace Mugabe is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Mugabe is "not under arrest because she cooperated and handed herself over," Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said in a video posted by an eNCA reporter on Twitter.

Twenty-year-old Gabriella Engels has accused Mugabe of assaulting her while she was visiting Mugabe's sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb. She claims the first lady's bodyguards stood by and watched as Mugabe attacked her.

Engels posted several photos on social media showing a gash in her forehead, which she calls a result of the alleged encounter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.