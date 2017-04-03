Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 3, 6:42 AM EDT

South Sudan releases 6 aid workers accused of smuggling arms


Multimedia
Investigators Probe Sudan Jet Fire
Former 'Lost Boy' Brings Water to Sudan
Refugees Find Hope, Sadness on Barge Ride Home
Elephants Return to Southern Sudan
Carter in Darfur
Crisis Worsens Environment in Darfur
In Remote Region of Darfur, Brutal Past Won't Stay Buried
Latest News from Sudan
South Sudan releases 6 aid workers accused of smuggling arms

South Sudan's civil war creates a new lost generation

South Sudanese forces blamed for torching thousands of homes

South Sudan rebels release 3 abducted foreign oil workers

Death toll in attack on South Sudan aid workers rises to 7
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Photos from Sudan
Interactives
Interactive about job growth
Quiz for Older Job Seekers
Who Has Lost the Jobs? A State by State Look
Multimedia
Hunger in Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- An international aid organization says South Sudan's military has released six of its workers who had been arrested in January and accused of smuggling arms.

Doctors Without Borders told The Associated Press Monday that the aid workers were arrested Jan. 4 in the Yei area on suspicion of transferring weapons to the opposition, charges denied by the Switzerland-based organization.

However, South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei insisted on Monday that the charges are valid. He added that the released workers left Yei without permission.

Two of the international workers were released on January 27th and the four others were released on March 31st.

International aid organizations are facing increasingly hostile conditions in South Sudan even as they help the country respond to famine and other humanitarian crises.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.