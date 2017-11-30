Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 30, 4:46 PM EST

Zimbabwe's new leader appoints Cabinet; ruling party favored


Multimedia
Zimbabweans eat insects, rodents
Timeline of Zimbabwe's troubled history
Latest News
Zimbabwe's new leader appoints Cabinet; ruling party favored

AP Interview: Zimbabwe's president has 'small window' to act

Zimbabwe court acquits activist charged with subversion

In Zimbabwe, Mugabe-era case of missing activist still looms

The Latest: Zimbabwe president says new Cabinet to be leaner

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) -- Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Cabinet that includes ruling party loyalists as well as figures linked to the military, whose takeover helped oust former leader Robert Mugabe.

No opposition politicians are included.

The 22-member Cabinet announced late Thursday on state-run television includes Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo as foreign minister, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri as agriculture minister and Chris Mutsvangwa, leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans, as information minister.

Moyo on Nov. 15 announced the military takeover that put Mugabe under house arrest and set in motion a national clamor leading to the former president's resignation after 37 years in power.

Mugabe quit Nov. 21 amid impeachment proceedings. The ruling ZANU-PF party replaced him with Mnangagwa, fired by Mugabe weeks ago as vice president.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.