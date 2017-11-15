JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- A report says Angola's new leader has removed the daughter of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos as chair of the state-owned oil company.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa is reporting that recently elected President Joao Lourenco on Wednesday removed Isabel dos Santos as chair of the board of directors of Sonangol.

Isabel dos Santos has been reported to be Africa's richest woman.

Angola is one of Africa's top oil producers.