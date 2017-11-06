Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 6, 1:13 AM EST

China adds 2 satellites to homemade global navigation system


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Writers urge Trump to seek release of Nobel laureate's wife

China says insulting anthem now criminal, punishable by jail

China border traders losing money amid N. Korea sanctions

Responding to Trump, China says never sought trade surplus

Questions, anger after young Russian model dies in China
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- China has added two satellites to its homegrown global navigation and positioning network that seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S.-based Global Positioning System, state media reported Monday.

The pair of Beidou-3 satellites were launched aboard a single Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang launch center in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday night, broadcaster CCTV and the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China plans to complete a network linking more than 30 satellites providing real-time geospatial information worldwide by 2020.

The system started operating in mainland China in 2000 and then expanded to cover the Asia-Pacific region in 2012. The Beidou-3 satellites represent an upgrade with greater accuracy and an enhanced ability to communicate with other satellite navigation systems.

The network would eventually provide monitoring and safety information along the nation's multinational infrastructure megaproject, the Belt and Road Initiative, designed to link China with Central Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond.

On completion, Beidou, which means Big Dipper in Chinese, will join GPS, Russia's GLONASS and the European Union's Galileo as satellite navigation systems with global coverage. India, France and Japan are also developing regional systems.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.