Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 24, 10:16 PM EDT

South Korea shifts gears, aims at more labor-friendly growth


Latest Business News
Asian stock indexes mixed amid caution on earnings, politics

South Korea shifts gears, aims at more labor-friendly growth

Business Highlights

Rates rise on US Treasury bills to highest since late 2008

Hasbro and Hibbett sink as WebMD and Nektar climb
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
South Korea shifts gears, aims at more labor-friendly growth

IMF warms to eurozone economy amid lower political risks

IMF upgrades eurozone, Japan; leaves world outlook unchanged

Eurozone growth projections revised up by the IMF

IMF cuts British growth forecast after weak first quarter

Spanish minister revises 2017 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

The Latest: ECB chief says patience needed with stimulus

The Latest: Draghi says eurozone still needs stimulus

ADB: Rise in exports boost developing Asia's growth outlook

Bank of Japan keeps stimulus intact, cuts inflation outlook
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea's new administration is shifting gears to achieve a fair and labor-friendly economy after decades of growth led by big businesses.

In a five-year economic plan released Tuesday, the finance ministry said South Korea will boost household incomes and fortify its social safety nets to address growing concerns about inequality by sharply increasing the minimal wage and unemployment benefits and imposing fines for unfair business practices, among other measures.

The plan also calls for improving transparency and governance at South Korea's family-controlled big businesses, or chaebol.

The ministry raised its growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 3 percent from its earlier outlook of 2.6 percent, citing a recovery in exports and the government's stimulus plans.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.