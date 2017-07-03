Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 3, 5:23 AM EDT

Barclays, executives, set to appear in court


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Barclays, executives, set to appear in court

UK pilots warn of disaster, seek tougher rules for drones

UK to refrain from charges on Grenfell Tower sublets

Sinn Fein chief downplays chance of N. Ireland power-sharing

Finland, Sweden join British-led rapid action military force

Wimbledon's strawberry farm could lose workers post-Brexit

LONDON (AP) -- Barclays and four of its former executives - including its former CEO - are set to appear in court on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud connected with efforts to raise funds at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

The charges are the first in Britain against a bank and former executives for activities during the crisis.

They follow a Serious Fraud Office investigation into two rounds of fundraising from Qatar in June and October of 2008. The probe centered on two side agreements under which Barclays paid the Qatari investors 322 million pounds ($406 million) over five years, the bank disclosed in 2013.

Ex-CEO John Varley, the other defendants and a bank representative are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.