Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 4, 9:22 AM EDT

Baseball in London? Major league showcase set for Hyde Park


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
LEADING OFF: Sabathia returns for Yankees

Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman points blistering finger at MLB

Red Sox score 2 in 11th for 5th straight win, 7-5 at Texas

Tapia finishes single shy of cycle, Rockies beat Reds 5-3

Umpire Hernandez sues MLB, claiming race discrimination

LONDON (AP) -- A bit of American sports culture is to be on display in London's Hyde Park as baseball comes to town on July 4, the U.S. Independence Day.

The exhibition Tuesday will feature several former major leaguers playing a Home Run Derby in one of London's best-known open spaces.

It's part of a plan by Major League Baseball to showcase the game in a bid to build interest in the sport in Britain and Europe despite the region's longstanding preference for soccer.

Charlie Hill, the managing director of Major League Baseball for Europe, says it's possible that some official games will be played in London during the 2019 season. He said the Independence Day exhibition is an attempt to "lay down roots" in Britain.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.