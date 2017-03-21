Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 21, 6:32 AM EDT

UK cost of living keeps rising due to Brexit impact

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
UK cost of living keeps rising due to Brexit impact

New director named for Britain's surveillance agency GCHQ

Extremist pleads guilty; had Islamic State data in cuff link

Pink diamond worth millions shown in London ahead of auction

Ex-UK Treasury chief George Osborne to edit London newspaper

UK: Trump spying claim 'ridiculous;' US govt won't repeat it
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
UK cost of living keeps rising due to Brexit impact

Top economies yield to US, drop no-protectionism pledge

Auto industry backs commitment to fuel economy amid doubts

US urged to spend more on infrastructure

US and global partners wrestle over trade stance

US, German finance chiefs seek to defuse trade tensions

German finance chief rejects protectionism before US meeting

UK central bank seems increasingly concerned about inflation

Japan's central bank holds steady on interest rate, stimulus

Average annual Wall Street bonus rises slightly to $138,210
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

LONDON (AP) -- Britain says the consumer price inflation rate rose to 2.3 percent in February, from 1.8 percent the month before, as the pound's drop since Britain's vote to leave the European Union caused the cost of living to rise.

The Office of National Statistics said Tuesday the annual rate is the highest in 3½ years.

The largest impact was in food and fuel prices, as a supermarket price war had previously kept costs down. But stores were also hit by bad weather in southern Europe that ravaged crops and caused vegetable shortages.

The price of iceberg lettuce jumped 67.2 percent between January and February after falling 0.8 percent a year earlier.

It's the first time since November 2013 the rate is above the Bank of England's target of 2 percent.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.