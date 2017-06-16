Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 16, 4:37 AM EDT

UK's Hammond says economy should be priority in Brexit talks


LUXEMBOURG (AP) -- Philip Hammond, Britain's finance minister, says protecting the British economy should be the main purpose of upcoming negotiations over the country's exit from the European Union.

Arriving to a meeting with his counterparts in the 28-country EU, Hammond said his "clear view" is "we should prioritize protecting jobs, protecting economic growth and protecting prosperity as we enter those negotiations and take them forward."

His comments Friday come a day after Hammond cancelled a keynote address to London financiers in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster. Hammond was expected to make the case for a so-called "softer" Brexit, which prioritizes economic considerations over limiting immigration.

He wouldn't be drawn on whether he supported Britain's continued membership of the single market or the customs union.

Brexit talks will begin Monday.

