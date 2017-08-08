Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 8, 1:03 PM EDT

Britain asks regulator to take new look at Fox bid for Sky


LONDON (AP) -- Britain's culture ministry is asking the country's broadcast regulator to take a new look at the takeover bid by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. for satellite broadcaster Sky.

The ministry said Tuesday that it had written to regulator Ofcom seeking new advice after receiving "new evidence and/or comment." It wants a reply by Aug. 25.

Rupert Murdoch's media group is trying to buy the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own. Ofcom has previously said the takeover could give Murdoch and his family too much influence over Britain's media.

Murdoch's critics have been emboldened by allegations that Fox News ran a story containing fabricated quotes.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is inclined to send the deal to the Competition and Markets Authority for further review.

