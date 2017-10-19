Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 19, 5:04 AM EDT

London Stock Exchange chief to step down at end of 2018


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
London Stock Exchange chief to step down at end of 2018

UK wages continue to lag inflation despite low unemployment

UK intelligence chief says terror threat is worst of career

Britain reports hate crimes spike after Brexit vote, attacks

UK interest rates set to rise as inflation hits 3 percent

UK, EU leaders agree on need for speed in Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) -- The London Stock Exchange says its chief executive plans to step down by the end of 2018.

Xavier Rolet has headed the London exchange for nearly nine years. The London Stock Exchange Group PLC says it's searching for Rolet's successor and will "work closely" with him to ensure a smooth transition.

Rolet had been due to leave his post after a planned merger with Germany's Deutsche Boerse. That deal, however, was blocked in March by European Union regulators on the grounds that it would create a monopoly in some markets.

The London exchange's chairman, Donald Brydon, on Thursday hailed Rolet's "remarkable achievements" by saying that "under his leadership, LSE Group has been transformed in scale to become a truly diversified and international leader in financial markets infrastructure."

Rolet said that "I am extremely proud of all we have done together in just under a decade to turn LSE Group into a truly global financial market infrastructure group."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.