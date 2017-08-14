Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 14, 9:17 AM EDT

Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show


LONDON (AP) -- The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month.

The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand's online offering a trans-Atlantic success.

Britain's Daily Mail newspaper has expanded internationally with websites based in the U.K., U.S. and Australia that claim 244 unique visitors a month.

The TV show promises a diet ranging "from exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology."

It starts Sept. 18. and is distributed through CBS Television Distribution.

The Mail said Monday that Palmer has left his job as a contributor to ABC's "Good Morning America," but will continue to appear on ESPN.

