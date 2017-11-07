Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 7, 4:49 AM EST

World's biggest shipping company counts cost of cyberattack


Latest Earnings News
World's biggest shipping company counts cost of cyberattack

Tesla swings to $671m loss on Model 3 delays

Facebook says security investments will affect profitability

Samsung Electronics logs record-high profit on memory chips

Switch helps Nintendo half-year net profit soar 35 percent

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- The world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, has fallen to a quarterly loss due partly to the cost of a cyberattack.

The Copenhagen-based group reported Tuesday a $1.5 billion loss for the third quarter, from a profit of $429 million a year earlier. Revenue increased to $8 billion from $7 billion.

The company, which also produces oil, said the cyberattack in June, which mainly affected its shipping unit, Maersk Line, cost the company between $250 million and $300 million.

The group expects "a positive underlying profit" for the full year, up from a loss of $546 million in 2016. It said that excludes the recent acquisition of Hamburg Sud, the German container shipping company.

Shares in the company dropped 5 percent trading to 11,440 kroner.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.