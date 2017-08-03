Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 3, 7:39 AM EDT

EU says contaminated egg scare now under control


BRUSSELS (AP) -- The European Union says a pesticide-contaminated egg scare in some EU countries is under control.

Dozens of farms were being checked in the Netherlands, and Belgium's food safety agency was probing how the anti-tick and flea pesticide Fipronil might have entered eggs destined for supermarkets. Fipronil is banned in products for treating animals like chickens that are part of the human food chain.

European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said Thursday that "the eggs are blocked. The contaminated eggs have been traced and withdrawn from the market and the situation is under control."

Belgian food authorities say suspect eggs have been destroyed and there is no danger to public health given the small amounts of the pesticide that might have entered any eggs that reached the market.

