EU says investigators inspect German automakers


BRUSSELS (AP) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog says investigators have conducted inspections at a number of German automakers over cartel concerns.

The European Commission, which polices competition, said that Monday's inspections came amid "concerns that several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices."

German national competition regulators accompanied the EU inspectors. The Commission did not say which automakers were involved, but said the inspections do not imply guilt.

BMW said Friday that EU Commission staff inspected its company offices in Munich last week in connection with news media allegations that German carmakers colluded on technology including diesel emission controls.

