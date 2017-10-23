Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 23, 6:49 AM EDT

Egyptian president visits France, human rights one topic

PARIS (AP) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is staring a three-day visit to France, where human rights are expected to be discussed along with economic and military cooperation.

El-Sissi meets Monday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly and on Tuesday will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace.

The French presidency said in a statement that France is "particularly vigilant" about human rights issues.

El-Sissi has presided over a widescale crackdown on dissent and Egyptian authorities have jailed several human rights activists and banned others from travel due to allegations of harming national security.

France's main human rights NGOs were holding a news conference Monday to denounce the "unprecedented repression" against Egypt's civil society.

The heads of state will also discuss Syria and Iraq.

