Oct 9, 8:35 AM EDT

Germany's bankrupt Air Berlin will end flights this month

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) -- Bankrupt German airline Air Berlin says it's preparing to end flights at the end of October.

The dpa news agency reported Monday that in a letter to employees the airline, Germany's second largest, said that flights under the airline code AB "according to the current state of things, will no longer be possible after October 28 at the latest."

Flights operated by subsidiaries Niki and LG Walter, which are not insolvent, will continue.

Air Berlin declared bankruptcy in August following years of losses and the decision of its biggest shareholder, Gulf airline Etihad, to cease financing.

It's currently in talks with Lufthansa and Easyjet about selling parts of its business. The company said in the letter that "in a few days we'll know more" about that.

