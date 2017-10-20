Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 20, 5:06 AM EDT

Daimler profits fall 16 percent on diesel recall costs

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Latest News
Daimler profits fall 16 percent on diesel recall costs

Merkel: EU to cut aid to Turkey over democratic backsliding

German authorities investigating passenger jet flyby

Rejected Ghanaian asylum-seeker convicted of rape in Germany

German parties meet for initial talks on forming coalition
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- German automaker Daimler says net profit fell 16 percent in the third quarter as a voluntary recall to improve diesel emissions hurt earnings at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car brand.

Net profit fell to 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from 2.7 billion euros in the same quarter a year earlier despite a 6 percent increase in sales revenue to 40.8 billion euros.

The Stuttgart-based company said Friday that earnings at the Mercedes-Benz division, a pillar of the company's earnings, were hit by a charge of 223 million euros to pay for an engine control software update on existing vehicles to reduce diesel emissions. The voluntary recall is part of an effort by German automakers to restore confidence in diesel technology and ward off bans on diesels in German cities.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.