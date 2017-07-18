Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 6:23 AM EDT

German indicator of business optimism dips slightly


Latest Business News
German indicator of business optimism dips slightly

Insurer: US storms costliest natural disasters this year

Novartis net profit grows 10 percent in Q2, but sales dip

Asian stocks sink as US politics weigh on market outlook

Short-term interest rates mixed at weekly Treasury auction
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
German indicator of business optimism dips slightly

UK inflation unexpectedly falls and eases rate-hike fears

UK inflation unexpectedly falls in June

China's economic growth holds steady despite slowdown fears

Cuba says GDP recovers, up about 1 percent so far in 2017

US retail sales fall for a 2nd month as consumers pull back

IMF chief praises Egypt's measures on economic reforms

Bank of Korea raises South Korea's growth outlook

Eurozone industry posts big 1.3 percent output rise in May

Gig economy workers should get more protection: UK report
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- A survey of investment analysts shows optimism about the German economy fell slightly in July.

The ZEW research institute's indicator fell 1.1 points to 17.5 points, remaining below the survey's long-term average of 23.8 points.

ZEW head Achim Wambach said the results didn't change the outlook much.

He said in a statement Tuesday that "our overall assessment of the economic development in Germany remains unchanged compared to the previous month."

Germany's economy, the largest in the 19-country eurozone, has been growing steadily thanks to exports and strengthening consumer demand amid low unemployment at home. Output rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, and 1.7 percent from the year before.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.