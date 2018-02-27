Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 27, 8:12 AM EST

German appeals court says Google doesn't have to check links


Latest News
German appeals court says Google doesn't have to check links

Another former employee sues Google over issues of diversity

Google's digital assistant branches out to Nest camera

Google plans to expand data center in Oklahoma

Officials: Man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self

Critics wary as Google's Chrome begins an ad crackdown
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A top German appeals court has ruled Google does not have to check the content of pages it links to for possible legal violations before providing search results.

The dpa news agency reported the Federal Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that Google does, however, have to react when "concrete evidence" of violations of law, such as child pornography or acts of violence, are reported.

The court upheld a lower ruling in a case brought by a couple who argued Google should be responsible for blocking links to sites where they said they were defamed.

Presiding Judge Gregor Galke says to compel Google and others to check every link would paralyze the service in practical terms.

Galke says "a general responsibility to regulate is incompatible with the function of search engines."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.