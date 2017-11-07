Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 7, 7:24 AM EST

Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research


Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
Ford-controlled company acquires laser detection firm

Probe of Ford Fusion steering wheels that may loosen, detach

Ford's net income jumps in 3Q on truck sales

Ford recalls big vans; wiring issue could cause fires
Latest News
Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research

Google and AutoNation partner on self-driving car program

Google is flying high now, but regulatory threats loom

Google is flying high now, but regulatory scrutiny looms

Ludacris promises 'a lot of tears' on YouTube music series
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German automaker Volkswagen and Google have announced plans to cooperate in exploring possible uses in the auto industry for quantum computers.

Quantum computing, a technology that's still in its early phases, uses the quirks of quantum physics to perform calculations at far higher speeds than current computers.

Volkswagen said Tuesday that specialists from the two companies will work together using Google quantum computers, jointly developing algorithms and simulations.

The automaker said it wants to use quantum computers for traffic flow optimization, exploring structures for new materials such as batteries for electric cars, and to develop artificial intelligence that could be used for self-driving vehicles.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.