VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Judges on Saturday were deciding the fate of two former managers of the Vatican's pediatric hospital accused of diverting more than $500,000 in hospital donations to instead renovate a cardinal's penthouse.

The former president of the Bambino Gesu children's hospital and his ex-treasurer are accused of misappropriating 422,000 euros from the hospital's fundraising foundation to overhaul the retirement home of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican secretary of state under Pope Benedict XVI.

Neither the cardinal who benefited nor the contractor who was apparently paid twice for the work are facing charges in the Vatican trial.

Prosecutors have asked for a guilty verdict, a three-year prison term and a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,910) for the ex-president, Giuseppe Profiti. They asked to absolve the ex-treasurer, Massimo Spina, for insufficient evidence: The trial determined he had no signing power or decision-making authority.

The trial, which began in July, entered its final day with Profiti lawyer Antonello Blasi insisting in closing arguments that there was no crime in using foundation money as an investment. Profiti intended to use Bertone's apartment for fundraising events to benefit the hospital, he said.

"Investing is not the same thing as spending," Blasi told the court.

Profiti, for his part, told the court the only reason the scheme didn't return the investment was because the new administration that replaced his had a "new style of fundraising" and didn't use the apartment.

More than anything, the trial exposed how Bertone bent Vatican rules to get his retirement apartment in shape for him to move in after Pope Francis was elected in 2013 and named a new secretary of state.

And it laid bare the "opacity, silence and poor management" in handling Vatican assets, prosecutor Roberto Zanotti said in his closing statements. Such lack of financial transparency and accountability has bedeviled the Holy See for centuries and has been a top concern for Francis' reform-minded papacy.

The trial also shined a light on "the pope's hospital," which was the subject of an Associated Press investigation earlier this year. The AP uncovered a secret 2014 Vatican-authorized probe that found that the hospital's mission under the Profiti administration had become "more aimed at profit" than patient care.

After retiring in 2013, Bertone was assigned a 400 square meter (4,305 sq. feet), top-floor bachelor pad in the Vatican-owned Palazzo San Carlo, which sits on the edge of the Vatican gardens and offers fabulous views of St. Peter's Basilica and overlooks the Vatican hotel where Francis lives.

During the trial, Bertone was shown to have personally engineered the unprecedented maneuver to get an old friend, Gianantonio Bandera, to do the renovation. Bertone's project jumped the queue for Vatican real estate repairs, and avoided the normal external bidding process required for such an expensive overhaul - presumably because he promised to foot the bill himself.

And Bertone did indeed pay some 300,000 euros ($355,000) out of his own pocket. The problem is the hospital foundation also paid Bandera's firm 422,000 euros for a job that totaled 533,000 euros, including communal repairs to the palazzo's leaky roof.

The chief engineer of the Vatican's building maintenance office, Marco Bargellini, testified that Bertone's August 2013 request for renovations was "unique." Bargellini said he had never seen a case where a tenant proposed a project with the construction firm already chosen, since the Vatican has a list of contractors who would normally bid for the contract.

Bandera's firm, Castelli Re, originally estimated the renovation at 616,000 euros - a fee Bargellini said was "excessive" compared to market rates. But he said the Vatican approved it after Bandera offered a 50 percent discount up-front.

In the end, Castelli Re went bankrupt, and the hospital's 422,000 euros were sent instead to another Bandera company located in Britain, Lg Contractors Ltd. That was presumably the transaction that tripped up the Vatican's financial regulators, who were called to testify at trial but declined to provide details, citing the need to keep their intelligence-gathering operations secret.

The only hint of a potential kickback from involved a proposed six-figure "donation" from Bandera to the hospital foundation. Profiti said he "didn't exclude" that he had sought such a donation, and Spina testified that he tried to get the money out of Bandera. Bandera, however, pleaded financial hardship after his company went bankrupt and never paid up.

Neither Bertone nor Bandera were indicted in the case, though it's possible prosecutors in the Vatican and Italy now have the evidence they need to mount a case against the builder over the allegation he got paid twice for the same work.

At the trial, Bandera testified that he never billed twice for the works, though he acknowledged he was no longer fully in control of the company after it went bankrupt in early 2014.

Bertone has insisted he knew nothing of the hospital's payment. After the scandal came to light in late 2015, Bertone quickly made a 150,000 euro ($177,300) "donation" to the hospital. He insisted it wasn't a payback but a gesture of goodwill.

---

This version corrects that prosecutors asked to absolve the hospital's ex-treasurer for insufficient evidence, rather than shelve the case, and that the defendants are accused of diverting over $500,000, not $500..