Russian TV network registers as foreign agent in US


MOSCOW (AP) -- The chief editor of the Russian state-funded TV channel RT says the company has met the U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent.

Margarita Simonyan said Monday on RT's Russian-language website that "between a criminal case and the registration we have chosen the latter," adding on a sarcastic note that "we congratulate the American freedom of speech and those who still believe in it on that."

Simonyan said that failure to fulfill the U.S. Department of Justice's request to register by Monday could have led to the arrest of RT's American director and the freezing of its accounts.

Russian lawmakers are drafting retaliatory measures.

The U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged RT served as a tool for the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia denies interfering.

