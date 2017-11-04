Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 4, 5:40 PM EDT

Top Saudi official ousted, princes reportedly arrested


Top Saudi official ousted, princes reportedly arrested

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman has removed a prominent prince who headed the National Guard, replaced the economy minister and announced the creation of a new anti-corruption committee.

The Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel also reported late Saturday that dozens of princes and former ministers were detained in a new anti-corruption probe headed by the kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed Salman. No further details were immediately given.

The king ousted one of the country's highest-level royals from power, relieving Prince Miteb bin Abdullah of his post as head of the National Guard. Prince Miteb was once considered a contender for the throne.

The monarch also replaced Minister of Economy and Planning Adel Fakeih with his deputy, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri.

