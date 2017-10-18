Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 18, 7:47 AM EDT

Saudi carrier launches direct flight to Iraq after 27 years


Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
Saudi carrier launches direct flight to Iraq after 27 years

Turkey says Iraqi Kurds miscalculated with referendum vote

Iraqi gov't assumes control after Kurds leave disputed areas

The Latest: Iraqi PM calls for dialogue after Kirkuk

Why the battle over the Iraqi city of Kirkuk matters
Latest News
Saudi carrier launches direct flight to Iraq after 27 years

Saudi officials says fire in capital kills 10

Saudi woman detained for flouting still-in-place driving ban

Attack on Saudi palace in Jiddah kills 2 royal guards

IMF: Saudi unemployment up, economy stagnant despite reforms
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Saudi budget-carrier flynas has launched a route from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to Baghdad, marking the first direct flight between the two countries since the 1991 Gulf War.

The carrier posted on its Twitter account an image of the crew that took part in the inaugural flight, which took off to Baghdad just before noon Wednesday. In a statement, flynas said the flight reflects the importance of "brotherly ties and bilateral relations" between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

It's the latest sign of improved relations between the two neighbors. A number of high-profile Iraqis have visited Saudi Arabia in recent months, including a rare visit in July by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Saudi Arabia is improving ties with Iraq in an effort to blunt Iran's vast influence there.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.