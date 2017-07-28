Though facing tough international sanctions, North Korea uses an elaborate network of countries around the world to earn money.

Here's a look at some areas where Pyongyang operates, according to the United Nations, the U.S. State Department, activists and others:

---

ANGOLA

North Koreans have trained members of the African nation's presidential guard in martial arts. Angola also is among several countries where North Korean workers have built monuments.

---

CHINA

One of the biggest hubs for North Korean labor, with thousands of workers believed to be working across several industries. It also hosts many North Korean restaurants, which serve as a vital hard-currency generator for Pyongyang.

---

CONGO

Congo's government received automatic pistols and other small arms from North Korea that were issued to the Central African nation's presidential guard and special units of the national police, which later deployed as peacekeepers in the Central African Republic. It is also one of several countries to where North Korean workers have built monuments.

---

EGYPT

The U.N. says it is investigating the shipment of spare Scud missile parts by North Korea to this U.S. ally.

---

ERITREA

The East African nation has purchased military-related items from North Korea.

---

KUWAIT

North Korea sends workers to Kuwait for construction projects and has an embassy there representing its citizens in other Gulf nations.

---

MOZAMBIQUE

North Korea is refurbishing tanks, modernizing a surface-to-air-missile system and supplying portable air defense systems to this African nation. It has also conducted monument-building.

---

NAMIBIA

North Korea supplied material and laborers for a munitions factory, and performed monument work.

---

NIGERIA

The West African nation has hosted North Korean doctors. Three of them were killed in a 2013 attack suspected at the time to have been carried out by the radical Islamic group Boko Haram.

---

OMAN

North Korea sends workers for construction projects.

---

QATAR

North Korea sends workers for construction projects.

---

RUSSIA

Another major hub for thousands of North Korean workers, many of whom work in the timber and construction industries.

---

SUDAN

North Korea has supplied rocket control sections and satellite-guided missiles.

---

SYRIA

Syria has purchased military-related equipment and arms from North Korea.

---

UGANDA

North Korea's military has trained air force pilots and technicians.

---

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

North Korea runs restaurants and operates construction companies, sending laborers to work at both. The UAE also previously purchased Scud missiles from North Korea.