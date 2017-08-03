BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- The Spanish league says that representatives of Neymar have tried unsuccessfully to pay the 222 million euro ($262 million) buyout clause that would release the Brazilian star from his contract with Barcelona and clear his signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

A league official tells The Associated Press that the Spanish league refused to accept the payment and won't act as an intermediary for the player.

The league's refusal does not stop Neymar's exit from Barcelona as the money can be paid directly to the club. The payment of the clause would shatter the previous world record transfer of 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity in line with league policy.

The official said that Juan de Dios Crespo, a Spanish lawyer representing Neymar, arrived at the league offices Thursday, accompanied by three Brazilians, with the intention of depositing the buyout clause.

League president Javier Tebas told Spanish sports daily AS on Wednesday that the league believes the transfer violates UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.